Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 181,200 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $54,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.