Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $43.33 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PYPL traded down $9.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.74. 712,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $310.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

