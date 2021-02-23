Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,429 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of AMETEK worth $469,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $2,165,517.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of AME traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.57. 10,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,428. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.