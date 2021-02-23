Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,850,736 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 419.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850,736 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 1.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of NetEase worth $219,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.09. 38,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.