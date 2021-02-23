Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 71,235 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.10. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

