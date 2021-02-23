Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $115,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.42. The stock had a trading volume of 138,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The firm has a market cap of $346.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

