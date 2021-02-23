McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

