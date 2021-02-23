Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.