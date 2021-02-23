MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report sales of $447.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.95 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $845.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 34.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in MEDNAX by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

