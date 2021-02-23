Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MDT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,249. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

