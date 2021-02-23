MenaPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,056.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 66% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $1,056.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00685578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00038331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.13 or 0.04245879 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

