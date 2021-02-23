Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. 355,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

