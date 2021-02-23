Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $992.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $2,039,079.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,453 shares of company stock worth $4,859,064 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.