Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Raised by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 680.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 501,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.85. 43,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

