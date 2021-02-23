MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.77

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.77 and traded as high as $29.12. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 38,907 shares traded.

MOFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $460.67 million, a P/E ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

