Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLND shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 362,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $2.43 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

