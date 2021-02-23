Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Down 9.1%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 589,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 865,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

MLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 362,487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

