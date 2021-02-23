MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $177.78 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $177.78 million and $937,968.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.60 or 0.00034509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00466298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007406 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.38 or 0.02276584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,707,188 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

