Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after buying an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 120,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

MTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

