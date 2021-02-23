MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNSO. CICC Research assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.20 price objective for the company.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,814,000.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

