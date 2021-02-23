Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $5.67

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00011268 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $212.62 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,785 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

