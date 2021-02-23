Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Hits $9.87 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $175,196.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $315.89 or 0.00671461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00461670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00488110 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 31,249 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

