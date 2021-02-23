Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 1-Day Volume Tops $657,715.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $17.61 or 0.00035858 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $657,715.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.73 or 0.00463776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00070422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00080859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.00488411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 631,516 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

