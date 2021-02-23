Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.36. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 411.11 ($5.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

