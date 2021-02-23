Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,850 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,558.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

