Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,339 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $243.15 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.