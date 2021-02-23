Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.89 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

