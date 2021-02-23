Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,564,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,234,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,481 shares of company stock worth $62,298,601 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.