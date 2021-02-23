MonaCoin Price Hits $2.15 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. MonaCoin has a market cap of $141.60 million and approximately $32.19 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,892.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.09 or 0.03228551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00359353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.92 or 0.01072697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.00433057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.00381415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00255724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00023913 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

