MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 253,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGI opened at $8.38 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $607.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

