MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $607.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.70.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.