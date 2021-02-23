MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $6,353.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00361958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,223,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,201,983 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin.

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

