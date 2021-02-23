Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,436 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.14% of Morgan Stanley worth $172,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,894. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

