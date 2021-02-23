Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 69,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 138,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42.

About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara/Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Theia project, and the More Creek property located in British Columbia.

