M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,054. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

