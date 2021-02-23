Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTX. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €181.38 ($213.38).

MTX stock opened at €195.20 ($229.65) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €269.90 ($317.53). The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €201.82 and a 200 day moving average of €179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

