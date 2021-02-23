Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE MTL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,068. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.13. The stock has a market cap of C$963.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.