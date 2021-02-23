Multiplier Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $83.48 million and $1.28 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00476147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00071366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00080434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 173.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00516197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073620 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,215,558 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance.

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.