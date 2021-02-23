Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Cowen

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

