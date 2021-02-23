MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 2nd (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 2nd. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had issued 15,647,059 shares in its initial public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $406,823,534 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.