MyWish (WISH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,285.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $17,285.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00728024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00037579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003448 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

WISH is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.