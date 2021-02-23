Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 68,116 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $36,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $536.72. The company had a trading volume of 136,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.16. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $237.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

