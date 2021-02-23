Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,127,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,530,000 after acquiring an additional 266,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cognex by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after acquiring an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. 13,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,756. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.