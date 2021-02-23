Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 233,340 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 182.1% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.58. 605,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,313,883. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

