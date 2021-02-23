National Bank Financial Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.57.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$6.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

