National Bank Financial Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $57.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.50 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after buying an additional 334,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,180,000 after buying an additional 322,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

