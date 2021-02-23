National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

