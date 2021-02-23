National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NESR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NESR stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.