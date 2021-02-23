National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

NHI stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 442,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,428. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.