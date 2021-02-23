National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

